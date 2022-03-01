General Staff: Russia plans to deploy the most battle-ready troops from Belarus

Tuesday 01 March 2022, 01:39

Russia plans to deploy the most battle-ready military units currently in the Republic of Belarus in the invasion. These units are completing their concentration along the state border of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook.

According to reports, the enemy is losing its offensive potential, but continues to inflict fire on military and civilian targets. The enemy continues to conduct reconnaissance with Russian Air Force Command aircrafts, including those using Belarusian airspace.

Ad verbatim: "Given that the enemy is not abandoning the desire to achieve its goal, and its own offensive potential is almost exhausted, it is planning to deploy the most trained military units from the Republic of Belarus, which are completing their concentration along the state border of Ukraine."

The General Staff also stated that the situation around Kyiv remains tense. In Polissya, the Russian military is continuing to try and resume the offensive towards the capital.

It was noted that the enemy is using tactics to destroy infrastructure and launch missile and bomb strikes on settlements, ignoring the rules of international humanitarian law.

A marine landing operation is unlikely in the coming days due to unfavourable weather conditions in the Black Sea.

Most of the Black Sea Fleet's naval group is at the base.

Ukrainian Armed Forces with the support of artillery and UAVs "Bayraktar ТВ2" are holding certain boundaries in all directions.

The General Staff stressed that the enemy has failed to succeed in any of the areas.