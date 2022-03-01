Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukrainian schoolchildren join resistance against Russia, taking down websites

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 04:01

Iryna Balachuk — Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 04:01 AM

Students in Ukrainian schools have joined the ranks of cyber-resistance against the Russian invasion. They are helping to organise cyber-attacks on Russian government, infrastructure, and propagandist media websites.

Source: Освіта.ua, Minister for Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram

Fedorov said: "The Russian media reported that ‘on 26 February, cyber-attacks of an unprecedented scale hit the websites of State Services, the Kremlin, State Duma, Perviy TV channel, Roskosmos, and the Russian Railway. Over 50 DDoS-attacks of over 1 Tb. How sad."

Details: Social media groups were created to guide and coordinate the cyber-attacks. Just one of these groups has as many as 800 participants.

Members of this group told Osvita.ua that schoolchildren, even those as young as 5th grade, are spearheading the battle. They have also got their parents and grandparents involved.

Specialists say that anyone can join the cyber-attacks. The groups provide instructions accessible for any level of tech literacy.

