All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian schoolchildren join resistance against Russia, taking down websites

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 1 March 2022, 03:01
Ukrainian schoolchildren join resistance against Russia, taking down websites

Iryna Balachuk — Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 04:01 AM

Students in Ukrainian schools have joined the ranks of cyber-resistance against the Russian invasion. They are helping to organise cyber-attacks on Russian government, infrastructure, and propagandist media websites.

Source: Освіта.ua, Minister for Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram

Advertisement:

Fedorov said: "The Russian media reported that ‘on 26 February, cyber-attacks of an unprecedented scale hit the websites of State Services, the Kremlin, State Duma, Perviy TV channel, Roskosmos, and the Russian Railway. Over 50 DDoS-attacks of over 1 Tb. How sad."

Details: Social media groups were created to guide and coordinate the cyber-attacks. Just one of these groups has as many as 800 participants.

Members of this group told Osvita.ua that schoolchildren, even those as young as 5th grade, are spearheading the battle. They have also got their parents and grandparents involved.

Specialists say that anyone can join the cyber-attacks. The groups provide instructions accessible for any level of tech literacy.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: