In Kyiv region, enemy shells Ministry of Veterans rehabilitation centre

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 07:30

Olga Gluschenko – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 07:30 AM

The enemy has shelled the rehabilitation centre of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine in the town of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region.

Source: video address by Yulia Laputina, Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans’ Affairs

In Laputina’s words: "The Ukraine Ministry of Veterans' Affairs rehabilitation centre in the village of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region was recently shelled.

This action is a violation of international humanitarian law; it is an act of violence that will be punished."

Earlier, while moving through the town of Borodyanka, Russian military commanders ordered their tanks to deliberately destroy infrastructure and housing targets, and a separate group of tanks opened random fire on high-rise apartment buildings.

A reminder that not far from Kyiv, a missile has hit the "Adonis" maternity hospital.

