Artillery bombardment of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration: six citizens in the wreckage so far

VALENTINA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 11:18 AM

As a result of artillery bombardment in the centre of Kharkiv, the building of the Regional State Administration was partially destroyed. Rescuers continue to pull people out.

Source: updated data from the Department of Emergencies

Details: As a result of artillery bombardment in the centre of Kharkiv, the building of the Regional State Administration was partially destroyed, including the stairwell. There are people under the heap of wreckage.

At least six were rescued and about 20 are injured.