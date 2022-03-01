Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
"Kremlin rats reached the dead end and are especially dangerous" - Danilov

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 12:10

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (RNBO) Oleksii Danilov says that Russians have now reached a dead end, and their attacks on Ukraine have become especially dangerous.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "Military criminals in Moscow planned to finish the attack in one or two days as a fast-moving punitive operation, but they failed. This is now clear to the whole world; it is becoming obvious for Russia as well.

Therefore, kremlin rats are at a dead end, and becoming extremely dangerous, crossing the line and violating any legal and moral codes of war."

Details: According to Danilov, Russian militaries go all-in, understanding they only have a perspective of the Hague Tribunal.

"Only this can explain the barbarian fire by the Grad multiple rocket launcher at Kharkiv, a city with more than 1.5 million people, the destruction of the Chernihiv, its valuable European heritage, the shelling of Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel, dozens and dozens of other Ukrainian cities and villages. The city of Volnovakha is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe," he said.

According to Danilov, now the enemy is on the verge of exhaustion, while the Ukrainian resistance is only getting stronger every day.

