Woman dead after Russians bombed a house in Kalynivka, Kyiv oblast

KATERYNA TYSCHENKO – TUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 15:02

On 28 February, Russian bombing of Kalynivka village in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region resulted in a house being completely destroyed, a woman killed and a man missing.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES)

Advertisement:

Quote: "As a result of the bombing on 28 February at 19:00, the home was completely destroyed.

The search for the home owner is ongoing. The remains of his wife were found".

SES published photos of the destruction.