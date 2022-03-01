Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Russia shells hospital in Kharkiv

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 15:55

In Kharkiv, Russian shelling hit a city hospital.

Source: Adviser to the Head of the President’s Office, Oleksiy Arestovych, on the Rada TV channel; Interfax-Ukraine; Deputy Mayor of Kharkiv, Svitlana Gorbunova-Ruban; and Director of the City Health Department, Yuriy Sorokolat.

In Arestovich’s words: "The city hospital in Kharkiv has just been hit [by enemy fire]. The number of victims is currently being determined."

Details: According to the Deputy Mayor of Kharkiv, Svitlana Gorbunova-Ruban, Russian shelling struck the area of the G3 hospital in Novobaravsky district.

In Gorbunova-Ruban’s words: "Everyone who was alive was evacuated from the hospital. People without permanent residence were housed there; we offered them refuge there to take care of them. Nine people are being taken to another hospital."

In Sorokolat’s words: "The only thing I know is that the doctors and medical staff were not injured. The patients were not injured either. We will now transfer the 9 homeless patients to Hospital №31."

