Enemy fires at car of rescuers en route to a fire emergency

MAZURENKO ALONA - TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022, 17:35

The enemy fired at a fire truck that was en route to put out a fire in the "Factory" shopping centre in Kherson. None of the Ukrainian rescuers were injured.

Source: State Emergency Service

State Emergency Service: "On March 1, at 3:24 p.m., during the extinguishing of a fire in the building of the "Factory" shopping centre in Kherson, an enemy armoured personnel carrier started firing on the tanker of rescuers of the 2nd state fire-rescruing brigade in Kherson.

Six rescuers who were in the fire truck were forced to leave the attacked car and found shelter in a hospital almost a kilometre from the scene of the attack."

Details: It is reported that none of the Ukrainian rescuers were injured.

Firefighters urge not to pity the occupiers: "Do not shed a tear when you see another captured "liberator" asking his mother to take him home, because he did not know where he was going. They do not pity us! Neither our children, nor women, nor parents."

Background: The enemy is shelling homes and civilian neighbourhoods in towns and villages. As of February 28, 16 children had died.