Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 18:33

Five people died and five others were injured in a military strike of the Kyiv TV Tower.

Source: Kyiv City Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "As of 18:00, 5 people were killed and 5 were injured in the shelling of the Kyiv TV Tower in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Work is in progress."