Ukrainian President's Office notes new enemy tactic

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 1 March 2022, 17:35
Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak has identified the key feature of Russia's new tactics in the war in Ukraine - the bombing of large cities to lead to mass casualties and panic.

Source: Podolyak’s Twitter

Podolyak said: "Bombing big cities. To inflict mass casualties among civilians. To intimidate and cause panic. To erase historical memory from the streets of Ukrainian cities. These are the key features of the new tactics of Russian warfare."

Background: 

  • On the night of 24 February, Russia invaded Ukraine.
  • The Russian army is carrying out heavy shelling on residential areas throughout Ukraine.
  • Russia is blocking its citizens from accessing truthful information; blocking Ukrainian websites that publish photos and videos of Russian soldiers killed and captured on our land - and at the same time it does nothing to allow Russian mothers to bring their dead sons home; broadcasts propaganda on its TV channels about alleged "Nazis and drug addicts" in Ukraine, and detains people protesting against the war en masse.

Advertisement: