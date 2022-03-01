Ukrainian President's Office notes new enemy tactic

Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak has identified the key feature of Russia's new tactics in the war in Ukraine - the bombing of large cities to lead to mass casualties and panic.

Source: Podolyak’s Twitter

Podolyak said: "Bombing big cities. To inflict mass casualties among civilians. To intimidate and cause panic. To erase historical memory from the streets of Ukrainian cities. These are the key features of the new tactics of Russian warfare."

