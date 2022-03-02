Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:27

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:27 AM

An enemy landing party has landed in Mykolayiv around Balivny, people have been asked to leave the streets, and a curfew has been declared against further instructions.

Source: Vitaly Kim, chairman of the Mykolayiv regional state administration, in his Telegram account.

Quote: "Mykolayiv. Landing of troops in the ​​Balivny area. Four helicopters. I declare a curfew! Everyone should leave the streets.

Fighting is also underway near Kalynivka. The enemies were crushed there. Some of them have gone back towards Bashtanka.

The military is working. There is no enemy in Mykolayiv".

Details: An air raid was announced in the city and everyone was asked to go down into the basements.

According to Kim, the enemy aircraft were flying from Sevastopol.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News