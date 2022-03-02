Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"

IRYNA BALABCHUK — WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 11:38

Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian Defence Minister, has said that as of the seventh day of the Russian war against Ukraine, it has become harder for the occupants to keep their divisions combat-ready, as their soldiers surrender and refuse to attack. In the meantime, the Russian propaganda lies were already showing cracks as people had started coming out in protest.

Source: Reznikov on Facebook

Reznikov’s quote: "147 hours of defence. The nature of events is changing. The Russian invaders are trying to somehow maintain the combat-readiness of their divisions. But it is getting worse and worse, as is evidenced by the repeated surrender of groups of Russian soldiers and officers surrounding and their refusal to attack.

In Russia, relatives of the captives and the dead are coming out in protest. The complete lies of the Russian propaganda are starting to show cracks".

Details: The Minister of Defence stressed that the enemy was afraid of direct contact with the Ukrainian defenders, so it started shelling Ukrainian cities from afar.

Reznikov’s quote: "The enemy viciously shelled peaceful Zhytomyr. This was an attempt to avenge the success of the 95th division in the Joint Forces Operation. The invaders were aiming at the brigade barracks and nearby houses.