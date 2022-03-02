Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Police find 5 infiltrators in Kyiv underground: one hid ammunition in a toy

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 13:44

Valentyna Romanenko — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 13:44

National police officers in Kyiv have found 5 infiltrators at an underground station.

Source: Police website

Details: Underground stations are currently open as shelter for civilians. Policemen patrol there 24/7 and follow the security measures thoroughly. This resulted in officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine finding 5 men who were acting suspiciously.

After checking their belongings, policemen found a teddy bear, stuffed with ammunition. The man’s friend, a citizen of Belarus, was also carrying ammunition. 

At the same station National Police officers also found an enemy saboteur relaying information on the positions of the Ukraine's Armed Forces to the enemy using messengers.

People also addressed police officers at a subway station concerning the suspicious behaviour of two men. 

During an inspection, police officers found and confiscated ammunition, four loaded magazines, a bolt with a striker to an AK-74 Kalashnikov rifle, a bayonet-knife and five cubes of drugs.

The saboteurs came to the underground to allegedly spend the night and hide from air strikes (according to the UP, this happened at the Dorogozhychi underground station on 1 March - ed.).

The detainees were handed over to the State Security Service officers for further investigation.

Police are urging: if you see people behaving suspiciously, please observe the personal safety rules and notify the police immediately.

Reminder: 15,000 people are currently sheltering in the Kyiv underground from Russian bombs

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

