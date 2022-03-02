All Sections
President of Kazakhstan speaks with Putin, asks for compromise with Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 2 March 2022, 14:30
The head of Kazakhstan, Kassim-Jomarta Tokaev, had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Website of the President of Kazakhstan

"The heads of state discussed top issues related to the economic situation of the two countries and bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

During the discussion of the situation around Ukraine, Kassim-Jomart Tokayev stressed the exceptional importance of reaching a compromise agreement during the negotiations."

Details: At the same time, the former head of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Alnur Musayev, said that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan had surrendered their positions under pressure from Putin and would help him in the war against Ukraine.

Musayev said that at the confidential level, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan expressed their readiness to provide troops to the Russian Federation: "Military equipment, ammunition, as well as partly Russian contingents of the republics of Central Asia are being sent to the Russian Federation for their use in the war."

Kazakhstan is also under unprecedented pressure from Russia to take its side in the war against Ukraine.

