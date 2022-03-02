Belarusians are blocking rail traffic to make it more difficult to move military cargo

OLENA ROSCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 16:25

Belarusians are blocking traffic on Belarusian railways to make it more difficult to transport military cargo.

Source: Hromads’ke Radio (Public Radio), referencing Belsat TV and Radio Svoboda Belarus

Details: On 2 March, the online ‘Cyber Partisans’ community announced that they had once again attacked Belarusian Railways’ infrastructure at 12 pm.

As a result, queues formed at the Minsk railway station