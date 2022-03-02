Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 21:21

Russian missile likely aimed at the offices of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry or Ground Forces Command in Kyiv shot down in Kyiv.

Source: Ukrayinska Pravda’s sources.

Details: The first Russian missile was fired at the Defence Ministry but was shot down by an air defence system. The wreckage of the missile fell near the Southern Railway Station, close to the Ibis hotel.

In addition, the Army's Command Headquarters in the Lukyanivka district was hit.