Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 21:21

Offices of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry and Ground Forces Command in Kyiv were hit by Russian missiles.

Source: Ukrayinska Pravda’s sources.

Details: The first Russian missile was fired at the Defence Ministry but was shot down by an air defence system. The wreckage of the missile fell near the Southern Railway Station, close to the Ibis hotel.

In addition, the Army's Command Headquarters in the Lukyanivka district was hit.