Ukraine's Air Force downs three Russian drones

IRYNA BALACHUK — TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 11:36

A DOWNED DRONE. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE AIR FORCE COMMAND OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian drones and attacked MLRS positions of Russian invaders.

Source: Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the Air Force Command: "On 22 August, units of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles."

Details: It is also reported that on several fronts, the ground attack aircraft of the Air Force hit the fuel and lubricants supply points, the accumulation of manpower and equipment, the positions of multiple launch rocket systems and other targets.

Background:

On 22 August, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy Orlan-10 drone on the Pivdennyi Buh front.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.