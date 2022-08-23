Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the Russian "Alligator"

YEVHEN KIZILOV – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 16:56

The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian K-52 helicopter, the so-called "Alligator".

Source: Joint Forces Task Force on Facebook

Details: This attack reportedly took place on National Flag Day, 23 August, in the east of Ukraine. Other details have not been disclosed.

Quote: "On Ukraine’s National Flag Day, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Defence Forces in the east destroyed a K-52 helicopter."

