Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the Russian "Alligator"
Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 16:56
YEVHEN KIZILOV – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 16:56
The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian K-52 helicopter, the so-called "Alligator".
Source: Joint Forces Task Force on Facebook
Details: This attack reportedly took place on National Flag Day, 23 August, in the east of Ukraine. Other details have not been disclosed.
Quote: "On Ukraine’s National Flag Day, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Defence Forces in the east destroyed a K-52 helicopter."
Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.