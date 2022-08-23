Trophy Russian Tigr is on patrol in Kharkiv

ROMAN PETRENKO – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 18:59

The trophy Russian Tigr military vehicle was taken out on a hunt in Kharkiv on its City Day.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A Russian Tigr in Kharkiv…but not as the occupiers intended.

On City Day, the captured Russian military equipment went out patrolling.

Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to the Ukrainian police! Glory to Ukraine!"

