Russia hits infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia – Oblast Military Administration

Olha Hlushchenko — Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 00:58

The Russians have hit infrastructure facilities in two districts of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has hit the regional centre once again."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration notes that the invaders’ rockets hit infrastructure facilities in the Shevchenkivskyi and Komunarskyi districts.

Information on casualties is being confirmed.

