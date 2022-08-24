Pride in their country is the main emotion felt by Ukrainians – Poll

Olena Barsukova – Journalist of UP. Life, 24 AUGUST 2022

Sociologists conducted a survey among Ukrainians in the lead-up to Independence Day. The results showed that the majority of citizens are proud of their country and want to see it independent and free in the future.

The main emotion respondents feel when thinking about Ukraine is pride (75%). Others include sadness (29%) and joy (26%).

The results of the survey were published by the Sociological Rating Group Ukraine.

About 10% of respondents expressed either interest or fear. Thinking about themselves, their emotions were equally divided among pride (34%), sadness (31%), interest (29%), joy (23%).

Over the past year, pride in and joy for the country has doubled.

At the individual level, the indicators for pride have also increased, while there has been an increase in sadness and fear.

"Fear and sadness in relation to oneself are more widespread than in relation to the country. The same is true of pride," say the sociologists.

Residents of the south and women are relatively more likely to feel sadness for the country. Women and members of the poorer categories of the population feel more fear.

Furthermore, the majority of Ukrainians see their country as free, independent and rich in the future.

Respondents were asked to give three words (open question) that they see as the future of Ukraine.

The most frequently appearing word was "free". "Strong", "flourishing" and "prosperous" were also used often by respondents.

The second most frequent word used by respondents was "independent" to characterise the future of Ukraine. The third most frequent term was "rich".

Characteristics such as "European", "developed" and "unified" were also used.

The survey was conducted by the Sociological Rating Group Ukraine on 17-18 August, 2022.

A thousand Ukrainians over the age of 18 from all regions took part, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and in Donbas, as well as territories where there was no access to Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey.

The results were processed using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

The sample is representative in terms of age, gender and type of settlement.

The margin of error of the study was ±3.1%, with a confidence interval of 95%.

