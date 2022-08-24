All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pride in their country is the main emotion felt by Ukrainians – Poll

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 13:02

Olena Barsukova – Journalist of UP. Life, 24 AUGUST 2022

Sociologists conducted a survey among Ukrainians in the lead-up to Independence Day. The results showed that the majority of citizens are proud of their country and want to see it independent and free in the future.

The main emotion respondents feel when thinking about Ukraine is pride (75%). Others include sadness (29%) and joy (26%).

Advertisement:

The results of the survey were published by the Sociological Rating Group Ukraine.

About 10% of respondents expressed either interest or fear. Thinking about themselves, their emotions were equally divided among pride (34%), sadness (31%), interest (29%), joy (23%).

 

Over the past year, pride in and joy for the country has doubled.

At the individual level, the indicators for pride have also increased, while there has been an increase in sadness and fear.

"Fear and sadness in relation to oneself are more widespread than in relation to the country. The same is true of pride," say the sociologists.

 

Residents of the south and women are relatively more likely to feel sadness for the country. Women and members of the poorer categories of the population feel more fear.

Further reading: Restrained optimism: how Ukrainians adapted to the war. Poll

 

Furthermore, the majority of Ukrainians see their country as free, independent and rich in the future.

Respondents were asked to give three words (open question) that they see as the future of Ukraine.

The most frequently appearing word was "free". "Strong", "flourishing" and "prosperous" were also used often by respondents.

The second most frequent word used by respondents was "independent" to characterise the future of Ukraine. The third most frequent term was "rich".

Characteristics such as "European", "developed" and "unified" were also used.

 

The survey was conducted by the Sociological Rating Group Ukraine on 17-18 August, 2022.

A thousand Ukrainians over the age of 18 from all regions took part, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and in Donbas, as well as territories where there was no access to Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey.

The results were processed using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

The sample is representative in terms of age, gender and type of settlement.

The margin of error of the study was ±3.1%, with a confidence interval of 95%.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: