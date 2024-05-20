All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine realises war will end with negotiations, there is Zelenskyy's peace formula for this – Ukraine's Security and Defence Council Secretary

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 20 May 2024, 14:36
Ukraine realises war will end with negotiations, there is Zelenskyy's peace formula for this – Ukraine's Security and Defence Council Secretary
Photo: NSDC

Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has stated that Ukraine realises that the war will end with negotiations so it prepared and is promoting the peace formula of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

Source: Lytvynenko’s address to the participants of the Baltic Sea Region Forum: NATO 2024 and Arctic Europe, released by the NSDC

Quote: "Ukraine is clearly aware that the war will end in negotiations. That is why President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula has been prepared and is being promoted. Our position is very simple, and I am convinced that it will be supported by the participants of the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June 2024. 

Advertisement:

This is a real diplomatic track that has every chance of contributing to a just peace."

Details: Lytvynenko added that Ukraine doesn’t need "a 2-year armistice, we need a sustainable peace for decades that would enable Ukraine’s development". He also expressed hope that Ukraine would get an invitation to join the Alliance at this year’s NATO Summit in Washington.

"We are aware that membership will not happen tomorrow, but the invitation will cool down lots of hot heads in Russia. It will contribute to de-escalation, rather than being a confrontational step. The experience of the Bucharest Summit in 2008 clearly proved that in relations with Putin, clear certainty stabilises the situation, while its absence provokes Russia to take aggressive steps," Lytvynenko said.

Background:

  • Back at the beginning of 2024 Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he thought that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot result in true peace, but he believed Putin will acknowledge his mistake and his defeat.
  • Serhii Nykyforov, a spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the participants of the Peace Summit to be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland would work out Ukraine's joint negotiating position, which would be then submitted to Russia.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warNational Security and Defence Council
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
war
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: