Ukraine realises war will end with negotiations, there is Zelenskyy's peace formula for this – Ukraine's Security and Defence Council Secretary

Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has stated that Ukraine realises that the war will end with negotiations so it prepared and is promoting the peace formula of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

Source: Lytvynenko’s address to the participants of the Baltic Sea Region Forum: NATO 2024 and Arctic Europe, released by the NSDC

Quote: "Ukraine is clearly aware that the war will end in negotiations. That is why President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula has been prepared and is being promoted. Our position is very simple, and I am convinced that it will be supported by the participants of the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June 2024.

Advertisement:

This is a real diplomatic track that has every chance of contributing to a just peace."

Details: Lytvynenko added that Ukraine doesn’t need "a 2-year armistice, we need a sustainable peace for decades that would enable Ukraine’s development". He also expressed hope that Ukraine would get an invitation to join the Alliance at this year’s NATO Summit in Washington.

"We are aware that membership will not happen tomorrow, but the invitation will cool down lots of hot heads in Russia. It will contribute to de-escalation, rather than being a confrontational step. The experience of the Bucharest Summit in 2008 clearly proved that in relations with Putin, clear certainty stabilises the situation, while its absence provokes Russia to take aggressive steps," Lytvynenko said.

Background:

Back at the beginning of 2024 Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he thought that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot result in true peace, but he believed Putin will acknowledge his mistake and his defeat.

Serhii Nykyforov, a spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the participants of the Peace Summit to be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland would work out Ukraine's joint negotiating position, which would be then submitted to Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!