Blood-soaked clowning: Office of President of Ukraine responds to Lukashenko's Independence Day "greetings"

WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022

Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, described the Independence Day greetings from the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, as clowning which will have consequences.

Quote from Podoliak: "It seems that Lukashenko truly believes that the world doesn’t notice his participation in crimes against Ukraine. Therefore, he cynically wishes [us] "peaceful skies" by launching deadly rockets at us."

Details: The official also added that "clowning [of Lukashenko - ed.] is soaked in blood; it is remembered and it will have particular consequences... right after the fall of the barbaric ru-empire."

Lukashenko trully believes that world does not notice his participation in crimes against 🇺🇦. And that is why he cynically wishes "peaceful sky" by shelling us. This blood-soaked clowning is recorded and will have consequences. Right after the fall of barbaric ru-empire. We have launched English Twitter! Follow us! — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 24, 2022

On the morning of 24 August, Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus, who had authorised Russian forces to use the territory of his country as a springboard for their invasion of Ukraine, thus siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin in this war, congratulated the Ukrainian people on Ukraine's Independence Day.

