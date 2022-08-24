All Sections
Blood-soaked clowning: Office of President of Ukraine responds to Lukashenko's Independence Day "greetings"

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 14:36

MYKHAILO PODOLIAK. PHOTO OF OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 14:36

Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, described the Independence Day greetings from the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, as clowning which will have consequences.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "It seems that Lukashenko truly believes that the world doesn’t notice his participation in crimes against Ukraine. Therefore, he cynically wishes [us] "peaceful skies" by launching deadly rockets at us."

Details: The official also added that "clowning [of Lukashenko - ed.] is soaked in blood; it is remembered and it will have particular consequences... right after the fall of the barbaric ru-empire."

Background:

On the morning of 24 August, Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus, who had authorised Russian forces to use the territory of his country as a springboard for their invasion of Ukraine, thus siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin in this war, congratulated the Ukrainian people on Ukraine's Independence Day.

