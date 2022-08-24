Belarusian President brazenly wishes Ukraine "tolerance" and "peaceful skies"

OLENA ROSHCHINA – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 09:08

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus, who has authorised Russian forces to use the territory of his country as a springboard for their invasion of Ukraine and has become Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally in this war, has congratulated the Ukrainian people on Ukraine's Independence Day.

Source: Website of the President of the Republic of Belarus

Quote from Lukashenko: "I am convinced that today's disagreements will not be able to destroy the foundation of heartfelt neighbourly relations between the people of the two countries, built over many centuries. Belarus will continue to advocate the preservation of harmony and the development of mutually respectful contacts on all levels."

Details: Lukashenko also said that he wishes Ukrainian people "peaceful skies, tolerance, courage, strength and success in restoring a dignified way of life."

Background: On 24 February, Russia began its full-scale invasion in Ukraine from several directions, including from the territory of Belarus. Even following the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine, Russia continues to carry out missile strikes on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

