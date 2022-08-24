Occupiers claim to have detained two employees of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA NPP, ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO FROM OPEN SOURCES

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 15:56

Russian media report that the Russian military detained two employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) for alleged cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS, which cites press service of the National Guard of Russia

Quote from the National Guard of Russia: "Servicemen of the National Guard of Russia stopped illegal actions that threatened the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. When carrying out special targeted measures, they detained two employees of the nuclear plant as they passed information to the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the location of personnel and equipment on the territory of the plant itself. Also, a violator of the access regime was detained, [appearing to be] an accomplice of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who transmitted the coordinates of the movement of columns of Russian equipment."

Details: The National Guard of Russia also reported that since March, the Russian military has detained 26 so-called "culprits" at the station.

