Russia attempts to prevent Zelenskyy from joining UN Security Council meeting remotely

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 18:46

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations (UN), has attempted to prevent the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine from participating remotely in the UN Security Council meeting. However, his proposal found no support among other meeting participants.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Nebenzya said at the beginning of the meeting that Russia was against Zelenskyy’s remote participation in the meeting. He explained that Russia was not "in principle" opposed to the participation of the Ukrainian president or his representative, but demanded that such participation be in-person.

"This is not a whim of ours but the rules that regulate the council’s operations. This is not a matter of politics but solely one of procedure," Nebenzya said, as quoted by RBC news (Russian Business Consulting, a Russian news outlet).

The issue was put to a vote, but Russia was the only country to support its own proposal. China abstained and the remaining 13 members of the UN Security Council voted against.

"Well, the Russians are notorious for being global leaders in shooting themselves in the foot. In something of a masochistic move, they put Ukraine's request for [President] Zelenskyy to address the UN Security Council to a vote. No one supported Russia in its vote against [President Zelenskyy’s remote participation]. There were 13 powerful votes in support of Ukraine," Serhii Kyslytsia, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, said.

Today’s UN Security Council meeting was devoted to the situation in Ukraine and Russia’s full-scale invasion.

