All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia attempts to prevent Zelenskyy from joining UN Security Council meeting remotely

European PravdaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 18:46

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 18:46

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations (UN), has attempted to prevent the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine from participating remotely in the UN Security Council meeting. However, his proposal found no support among other meeting participants.

Source: European Pravda

Advertisement:

Details: Nebenzya said at the beginning of the meeting that Russia was against Zelenskyy’s remote participation in the meeting. He explained that Russia was not "in principle" opposed to the participation of the Ukrainian president or his representative, but demanded that such participation be in-person.

"This is not a whim of ours but the rules that regulate the council’s operations. This is not a matter of politics but solely one of procedure," Nebenzya said, as quoted by RBC news (Russian Business Consulting, a Russian news outlet).

The issue was put to a vote, but Russia was the only country to support its own proposal. China abstained and the remaining 13 members of the UN Security Council voted against.

"Well, the Russians are notorious for being global leaders in shooting themselves in the foot. In something of a masochistic move, they put Ukraine's request for [President] Zelenskyy to address the UN Security Council to a vote. No one supported Russia in its vote against [President Zelenskyy’s remote participation]. There were 13 powerful votes in support of Ukraine," Serhii Kyslytsia, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, said.

Today’s UN Security Council meeting was devoted to the situation in Ukraine and Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: