24 hours in Sumy Oblast: three communities come under Russian fire
Thursday, 25 August 2022, 00:40
Russian forces shelled three hromadas (amalgamated territorial communities) in Sumy Oblast during a 24-hour period [on 24 August], but no casualties or destruction have been reported.
Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of the Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Details: More specifically, in Esman hromada there were 7 strikes from mortars in the morning, and then there were 4 strikes using tubed artillery. There were 5 mortar bursts in Znob-Novhorod hromada, and a mortar attack in Bilopillia hromada (16 strikes).
