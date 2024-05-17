Ukraine's Foreign Ministry resumes consular services for men liable for military service residing abroad, but with a twist

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has announced that it will resume accepting applications for consular services from men liable for military service at foreign diplomatic missions effective 18 May.

Details: The Foreign Ministry said it had updated the necessary algorithms for the provision of consular services in accordance with the updated law on mobilisation after a few weeks of "technical pause".

Effective 18 May, men aged 18-60 can apply for consular services but must provide a military record document in paper or digital form.

"Therefore, conscripts will need to have a certificate of registration with a military enlistment office, and persons liable for military service and military personnel will need a military ID or a temporary ID," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained.

At the same time, paper documents will be valid "only until the launch of the digital conscript's office", after which only digital military registration documents will be valid. They will be available in the digital cabinet starting from 18 June.

If a man does not have a paper military registration document and the digital cabinet has not yet been launched, the Foreign Ministry explains that he can register with a temporary consular office or update his consular registration data and then apply for a consular service.

Separately, the Foreign Ministry listed three cases when a military registration document will not be needed:

issuing an identity card to return to Ukraine;

a consular service performed in the interests of a child whose other parent is a foreign citizen or stateless person;

if the applicant is arrested or imprisoned and applies for consular services.

Background: On 23 April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed reports of the suspension of consular services to Ukrainian men of conscription age staying abroad.

At the same time, Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, later stressed that Ukraine will not forcibly bring military-age Ukrainian men back from other countries.

