Russians fire three ballistic and three cruise missiles on Odesa Oblast in one day
Friday, 17 May 2024, 22:29
Russian troops attacked Odesa Oblast with three ballistic missiles (probably Iskander-Ms) and three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided cruise missiles on 17 May.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Details: The Air Force also reported that the Russians are making extensive use of reconnaissance drones across the southern front.
Quote: "In total, air defence on the southern front destroyed:
- Three Kh-59 guided missiles in Odesa Oblast;
- Two ZALA reconnaissance UAVs, a Lancet attack UAV and a UAV of an unspecified type in Kherson Oblast;
- One UAV, type not specified, in Kirovohrad Oblast."
Background:
- On 17 May, a fire broke out in the Odesa district at the site of a Russian missile hit, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.
- It was later reported that one civilian was killed and eight others injured in the attack.
