Russians fire three ballistic and three cruise missiles on Odesa Oblast in one day

The aftermath of a strike on Odesa district on 17 May. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa Oblast

Russian troops attacked Odesa Oblast with three ballistic missiles (probably Iskander-Ms) and three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided cruise missiles on 17 May.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Air Force also reported that the Russians are making extensive use of reconnaissance drones across the southern front.

Quote: "In total, air defence on the southern front destroyed:

Three Kh-59 guided missiles in Odesa Oblast;

Two ZALA reconnaissance UAVs, a Lancet attack UAV and a UAV of an unspecified type in Kherson Oblast;

One UAV, type not specified, in Kirovohrad Oblast." Air Command Pivden (South): aerial targets destroyed as of 21:00 on 17 May 2024. Photo: Air Command Pivden

Background:

On 17 May, a fire broke out in the Odesa district at the site of a Russian missile hit, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.

It was later reported that one civilian was killed and eight others injured in the attack.

