All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians fire three ballistic and three cruise missiles on Odesa Oblast in one day

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 17 May 2024, 22:29
Russians fire three ballistic and three cruise missiles on Odesa Oblast in one day
The aftermath of a strike on Odesa district on 17 May. Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa Oblast

Russian troops attacked Odesa Oblast with three ballistic missiles (probably Iskander-Ms) and three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided cruise missiles on 17 May.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Air Force also reported that the Russians are making extensive use of reconnaissance drones across the southern front.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In total, air defence on the southern front destroyed:

  • Three Kh-59 guided missiles in Odesa Oblast;
  • Two ZALA reconnaissance UAVs, a Lancet attack UAV and a UAV of an unspecified type in Kherson Oblast;
  • One UAV, type not specified, in Kirovohrad Oblast."
     
    Air Command Pivden (South): aerial targets destroyed as of 21:00 on 17 May 2024. Photo: Air Command Pivden

Background: 

  • On 17 May, a fire broke out in the Odesa district at the site of a Russian missile hit, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.
  • It was later reported that one civilian was killed and eight others injured in the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Odesa Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Odesa Oblast
Russian naval mine defused in Odesa Oblast – video
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 out of 20 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast at night
Ukraine's air defence responds in Odesa Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: