Occupiers caused to Motyzhyn a third of a billion hryvnias damage

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 15:01

DANA GORDIICHUK – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 14:55

The Russian occupying forces caused the village of Motyzhyn in the Kyiv region an almost third of a billion hryvnias damage, which is equal to 10.1 million dollars. Residential facilities suffered most damage.

Source: KSE Institute report based on the assessment results within the framework of Rebuildua, a joint project with SmartFarming and Vkursi Zemli

Russian tanks entered Motyzhyn on the third day of the full-scale invasion. For a whole month the occupiers controlled the village and a part of the road leading to the capital. In the village with an area of 4.4 square kilometres there lived 2.6 thousand residents before the full-scale war.

As a result of Russian attacks 527 buildings have been destroyed and damaged, 130 out of them were completely destroyed or severely damaged.

The housing stock suffered the most damages. 479 residential houses and outbuildings with a total area of 39.5 thousand square metres were damaged in Motyzhyn. 400 residents suffered damages with a total sum of 190.2 million hryvnias.

Due to industrial facilities having been damaged Motyzhyn lost 50.9 million hryvnias. 36 out of 57 industrial buildings were destroyed or damaged in the village.

The monetary value of the social infrastructure damages of the village is 33.9 million hryvnias. In Motyzhyn as a result of military action 12 facilities were damaged, the Motyzhyn lyceum among them, which has been working for over 50 years. Apart from that, the Russian occupiers destroyed and robbed a private dendrological Dobropark park.

Background:

Earlier within the framework of the project the damages of other settlements in the Kyiv region were calculated, in particular of Irpin, Hostomel, Bucha, Horenka and Moshchun

