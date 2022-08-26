All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian communication сentre in Kherson Oblast – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Friday, 26 August 2022, 01:30

Friday, 26 August 2022, 01:30

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the communications centre of a Russian parachute regiment of the 98th Guards Airborne Division in Dudchany and the ammunition storage point in Novovoskresenske (Kherson Oblast).

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South), on Facebook

Details: The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck concentrations of the aggressors’ military personnel and equipment in Snigurivka, Novovoskresenske, and Chkalove.

20 Russians were killed and two vehicles were destroyed.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out raids in areas where the Russians have concentrated their military units and set up an ammunition storage point, namely, in Arkhanhelske and Burhanivka, and hit the Russian air defence systems stationed in Kherson and Novovoskresenske.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News