Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian communication сentre in Kherson Oblast – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Friday, 26 August 2022, 01:30
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the communications centre of a Russian parachute regiment of the 98th Guards Airborne Division in Dudchany and the ammunition storage point in Novovoskresenske (Kherson Oblast).

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South), on Facebook

Details: The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck concentrations of the aggressors’ military personnel and equipment in Snigurivka, Novovoskresenske, and Chkalove.

20 Russians were killed and two vehicles were destroyed.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out raids in areas where the Russians have concentrated their military units and set up an ammunition storage point, namely, in Arkhanhelske and Burhanivka, and hit the Russian air defence systems stationed in Kherson and Novovoskresenske.

Advertisement: