Russian forces reduce number of Kalibr carriers due to storm in Black Sea
Friday, 26 August 2022, 04:40
The Russians have reduced the number of Kalibr missile carriers in the Black Sea due to stormy weather.
Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)
Details: It is reported that two missile carriers – surface and submarine – and 12 Kalibr missiles are currently in the Black Sea.
Operational Command Pivden (South) points out that there is still a missile threat and danger from mines.
