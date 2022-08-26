Russian forces reduce number of Kalibr carriers due to storm in Black Sea

FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST, 04:40

The Russians have reduced the number of Kalibr missile carriers in the Black Sea due to stormy weather.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Details: It is reported that two missile carriers – surface and submarine – and 12 Kalibr missiles are currently in the Black Sea.

Operational Command Pivden (South) points out that there is still a missile threat and danger from mines.

