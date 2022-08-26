All Sections
"Detached from reality" – Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reacted to official UN statements on Russia's killing of civilians in Chaplyne

Friday, 26 August 2022, 11:58

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed disappointment at the lack of a clear position by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine regarding Russia's missile attack on the railway station in Chaplyne on Wednesday.

This is reported by European Pravda, citing the comment of Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Facebook.

"The appeals of the UN coordinator to ‘all parties’ to observe international humanitarian law seem detached from reality. Equating a victim with the aggressor is absolutely unacceptable," the spokesman said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that Russia admitted to carrying out the attack on the railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of which 25 people, including two children, were killed.

"We expect that the UN structures, to which we are grateful for the organisation of a humanitarian response, will be able to take advantage of their presence in Ukraine to find out which side should comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law by bombing Chaplyne and other Ukrainian cities and villages," Nikolenko stressed.

The day before [25 August], Denise Brown, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, commenting on the Russian missile attack on the railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region which killed 25 people, called on "all parties" to observe international law.

At the same time, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in remarks at a press conference called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "halt the armed attack against Ukraine", which has been going on for more than six months.

