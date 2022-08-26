All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Detached from reality" – Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reacted to official UN statements on Russia's killing of civilians in Chaplyne

European PravdaFriday, 26 August 2022, 11:58

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 11:58

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed disappointment at the lack of a clear position by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine regarding Russia's missile attack on the railway station in Chaplyne on Wednesday.

This is reported by European Pravda, citing the comment of Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Facebook.

Advertisement:

"The appeals of the UN coordinator to ‘all parties’ to observe international humanitarian law seem detached from reality. Equating a victim with the aggressor is absolutely unacceptable," the spokesman said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that Russia admitted to carrying out the attack on the railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of which 25 people, including two children, were killed.

"We expect that the UN structures, to which we are grateful for the organisation of a humanitarian response, will be able to take advantage of their presence in Ukraine to find out which side should comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law by bombing Chaplyne and other Ukrainian cities and villages," Nikolenko stressed.

The day before [25 August], Denise Brown, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, commenting on the Russian missile attack on the railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region which killed 25 people, called on "all parties" to observe international law.

At the same time, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in remarks at a press conference called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "halt the armed attack against Ukraine", which has been going on for more than six months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: