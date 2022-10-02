All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin speaks about Russia's "greatness" in a Brioni jacket costing almost half a million Russian roubles

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 01:22

ALONA MAZURENKO SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 01:22

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians from the stage of a concert organised in Moscow in honour of the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, wearing a jacket by Italian brand Brioni, costing approximately 8,305 US dollars.

Source: Verstka [Russian news outlet]; Russian TSUM [prestigious shopping centre in Moscow] website 

Details: Putin addressed the Russians from the stage wearing a Brioni jacket costing 435,000 roubles (approximately 8,305 US dollars).

Media have found the jacket on the website of the Russian TSUM. It is said that Brioni is one of the favourite brands of the Russian dictator.

It was also reported in the mass media that the "concert" was mostly attended by "extras" - people who were paid 800 roubles (13 US dollars) to attend or were sent away from their place of work. Some said they were given flyers at work and "asked to come."

 

A group of students explained that they were "rounded up" and taken to Manezhnaya Square. They did not know what would happen at the concert and who would perform. Students were told only that they might have to listen to "Putin's stand-up show".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

A video with dozens of buses in Moscow that brought Russians to the concert was released on the internet.

 

Background:

  • In March 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians from the stage of a concert organised in Moscow in honour of the eighth anniversary of the illegal occupation of Crimea and in support of the war in Ukraine wearing a Loro Piana jacket worth almost one-and-a -half million roubles (almost 25,000 US dollars).
  • It has since become known that the LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) group of companies, which owns the Loro Piana brand, has stopped supplying products to Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!


Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
11:57
Number of citizens who left Russia is twice the number of сonscripted people – National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine
11:50
Russia does not let out Ukrainians who have Russian passport
All News