Ukrainian Armed Forces attack Russian army in Zolote area, killing 60 military personnel

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 09:19

ROMAN PETRENKO SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 09:19

After an attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Zolote in Luhansk Oblast on 1 October, Russian casualties are estimated to be 60 soldiers, as reported by Serhii Haidai, Head of the Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Haidai on Telegram

Quote from Haidai: "As a result of fire damage to a Russian target in the Zolote area, the Russians lost about sixty personnel killed and wounded, as well as four units of military equipment.

In total, Ukrainian missile and artillery units struck 8 command posts and 10 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated on 1 October.

In addition, 3 ammunition storage and 2 S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems fell within the strike zone."

Details: According to Haidai, on 1 October, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 29 air strikes on the Russian occupiers.

It was confirmed that the Russian strong point, 22 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 6 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

