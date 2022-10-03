All Sections
Special Forces of Ukraine’s National Guard destroy elite unit of Russian Federation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 October 2022, 12:52
The National Guard of Ukraine has released a video of their fighters destroying a Russian elite unit on the Donetsk front.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "One of the special units of the National Guard, carrying out combat missions on the Donetsk front, destroyed an elite unit of the Russian Federation."

Details: The press service of the National Guard informed Ukrainska Pravda that the event took place in late September.

