Special Forces of Ukraine’s National Guard destroy elite unit of Russian Federation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 12:52

The National Guard of Ukraine has released a video of their fighters destroying a Russian elite unit on the Donetsk front.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "One of the special units of the National Guard, carrying out combat missions on the Donetsk front, destroyed an elite unit of the Russian Federation."

Details: The press service of the National Guard informed Ukrainska Pravda that the event took place in late September.

