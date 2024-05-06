Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Soldiers of the 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade of Mykolaiv are holding several more positions in dachas (summer houses) in the north of Novomykhailivka, located near occupied Marinka (Donetsk Oblast).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the 79th Brigade

Quote: "There are still a few positions left in the dachas that we are holding."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian DeepState OSINTers marked the last section of Novomykhailivka – the dachas across the Sukhi Yaly River – as "red", i.e. occupied territory, on 29 April.

Back on 23 April, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the capture of the entire village of Novomykhailivka.

However, Ukrainska Pravda noted that this was not true.

After Novomykhailivka, the next villages to come under Russian attack will be Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka.

Support UP or become our patron!