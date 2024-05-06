All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Olha KyrylenkoMonday, 6 May 2024, 12:02
Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Novomykhailivka, marked in red. Screenshot: DeepState Map

Soldiers of the 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade of Mykolaiv are holding several more positions in dachas (summer houses) in the north of Novomykhailivka, located near occupied Marinka (Donetsk Oblast).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the 79th Brigade

Quote: "There are still a few positions left in the dachas that we are holding."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian DeepState OSINTers marked the last section of Novomykhailivka – the dachas across the Sukhi Yaly River – as "red", i.e. occupied territory, on 29 April.

Back on 23 April, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the capture of the entire village of Novomykhailivka.

However, Ukrainska Pravda noted that this was not true.

After Novomykhailivka, the next villages to come under Russian attack will be Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warDonetsk OblastArmed Forcesoccupation
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
war
Hungary will not extradite military-age Ukrainian men
Bomb disposal experts neutralise Kh-69 warhead in Kyiv – photo
UK Defence Intelligence on Chechen forces still fighting in Ukraine on Russia's behalf
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: