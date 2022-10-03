All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast

Monday, 3 October 2022, 16:19

ROMAN PETRENKO – MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 16:19

On 3 October, it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the village of Borova in Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast, as well as part of the namesake hromada [administrative units designating towns or villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Source: Borova village council

Quote: "Borova and a large part of the Borova hromada are under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces!".

Details: It is noted that the mop-up operation is being conducted on the liberated territories.

