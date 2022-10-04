Russia’s losses: 370 soldiers, 44 tanks, 27 armoured vehicles, 1 aircraft, 1 anti-aircraft defence system

OLENA ROSHCHINA – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 08:53

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia lost approximately 370 military personnel, 1 fixed-wing aircraft, 1 anti-aircraft defence system, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems, 44 tanks and 27 armoured combat vehicles on 3 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut fronts.

Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 4 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

Approximately 60,800 (+370) military personnel;

2,424 (+44) tanks;

5,018 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;

1,407 (+2) artillery systems;

340 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

177 (+1) air defence systems;

266 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

228 (+0) helicopters;

1,028 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs;

246 (+0) cruise missiles;

15 (+0) ships/boats;

3,823 (+12) vehicles and tankers;

131 (+0) special vehicles.

The information is being confirmed.

