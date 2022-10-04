All Sections
Russia’s losses: 370 soldiers, 44 tanks, 27 armoured vehicles, 1 aircraft, 1 anti-aircraft defence system

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 4 October 2022, 08:53

OLENA ROSHCHINA – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 08:53

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia lost approximately 370 military personnel, 1 fixed-wing aircraft, 1 anti-aircraft defence system, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems, 44 tanks and 27 armoured combat vehicles on 3 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut fronts.

Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 4 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]: 

  • Approximately 60,800 (+370) military personnel;
  • 2,424 (+44) tanks;
  • 5,018 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 1,407 (+2) artillery systems;
  • 340 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 177 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 266 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 228 (+0) helicopters;
  • 1,028 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 246 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 15 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 3,823 (+12) vehicles and tankers;
  • 131 (+0) special vehicles.

The information is being confirmed.

