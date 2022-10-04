Russia’s losses: 370 soldiers, 44 tanks, 27 armoured vehicles, 1 aircraft, 1 anti-aircraft defence system
OLENA ROSHCHINA – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 08:53
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia lost approximately 370 military personnel, 1 fixed-wing aircraft, 1 anti-aircraft defence system, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems, 44 tanks and 27 armoured combat vehicles on 3 October.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut fronts.
Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 4 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- Approximately 60,800 (+370) military personnel;
- 2,424 (+44) tanks;
- 5,018 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
- 1,407 (+2) artillery systems;
- 340 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 177 (+1) air defence systems;
- 266 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 228 (+0) helicopters;
- 1,028 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 246 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 15 (+0) ships/boats;
- 3,823 (+12) vehicles and tankers;
- 131 (+0) special vehicles.
The information is being confirmed.
