All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s Armed Forces make fast and powerful progress in south

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 23:06

STANISLAV POHORILOVTUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 23:06

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the southern front in his evening speech. 

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening speech

Quote: "The Ukrainian Army is making quite fast and powerful progress in the south of our country within the ongoing defence operation."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, dozens of settlements have been liberated from the Russian sham referendum during this week alone. This refers to both Kherson Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts.

The President has listed the liberated settlements in Kherson Oblast. Those are Liubymivka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka, Biliaivka, Ukrainka, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Mala Oleksandrivka, and Davydiv Brid. 

"Our soldiers do not stop. And it is only a matter of time when we banish occupiers from our whole land," Zelenskyy highlighted. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Previously: In the evening, Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated another eight settlements in Kherson Oblast from Russian occupation. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
15:04
Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
All News