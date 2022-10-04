Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s Armed Forces make fast and powerful progress in south

STANISLAV POHORILOV — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 23:06

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the southern front in his evening speech.

Quote: "The Ukrainian Army is making quite fast and powerful progress in the south of our country within the ongoing defence operation."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, dozens of settlements have been liberated from the Russian sham referendum during this week alone. This refers to both Kherson Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts.

The President has listed the liberated settlements in Kherson Oblast. Those are Liubymivka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka, Biliaivka, Ukrainka, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Mala Oleksandrivka, and Davydiv Brid.

"Our soldiers do not stop. And it is only a matter of time when we banish occupiers from our whole land," Zelenskyy highlighted.

Previously: In the evening, Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated another eight settlements in Kherson Oblast from Russian occupation.

