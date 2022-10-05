All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy shows what liberated Lyman looks like now

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 5 October 2022, 09:00

OLENA ROSHCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 09:00

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown what the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast looks like after its liberation from the Russian invaders.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his social media

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is what the occupiers have left behind in Ukrainian Lyman. The aggressor state is destroying all the foundations of life everywhere in the captured territories, be they economic, cultural, or in the social sphere."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, "There is only one way to stop this: by liberating our land."

He is convinced that the entire territory of Ukraine will be liberated from the enemy - "the enemy of Ukraine, life, humanity, law, and truth."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: