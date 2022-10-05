All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy shows what liberated Lyman looks like now

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 5 October 2022, 09:00

OLENA ROSHCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 09:00

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown what the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast looks like after its liberation from the Russian invaders.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his social media

Quote: "This is what the occupiers have left behind in Ukrainian Lyman. The aggressor state is destroying all the foundations of life everywhere in the captured territories, be they economic, cultural, or in the social sphere."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, "There is only one way to stop this: by liberating our land."

He is convinced that the entire territory of Ukraine will be liberated from the enemy - "the enemy of Ukraine, life, humanity, law, and truth."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
15:04
Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
All News