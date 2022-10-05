Zelenskyy shows what liberated Lyman looks like now

OLENA ROSHCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 09:00

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown what the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast looks like after its liberation from the Russian invaders.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his social media

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is what the occupiers have left behind in Ukrainian Lyman. The aggressor state is destroying all the foundations of life everywhere in the captured territories, be they economic, cultural, or in the social sphere."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, "There is only one way to stop this: by liberating our land."

He is convinced that the entire territory of Ukraine will be liberated from the enemy - "the enemy of Ukraine, life, humanity, law, and truth."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!