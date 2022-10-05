All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin claims results of "referendums" surprised him

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 16:13

YEVHEN KIZILOV WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 16:13

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, claims that the results of the so-called referendums held in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, had taken him by surprise.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned information agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Frankly speaking, the results of the referendums did not only satisfy but also surprised me, as people there lived and continue to live in harsh conditions…the result is, of course, more than convincing, absolutely transparent and is not subject to any doubt".

Background: From 23 to 27 September, the occupiers held sham referendums about the integration of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts into Russia. According to the fabricated results, 87-99% of the population are in favour of the integration.

On 30 September, Putin signed the "agreement on the integration into Russia" of the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts and claimed that the residents of these territories were now Russian citizens. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
15:04
Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
All News