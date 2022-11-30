All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces fire 150 projectiles on Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 01:58

On 29 November, Russian occupation forces fired 150 mortar bombs, shells and other projectiles on several hromadas situated near the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Zhyvytskyi said that the Russians shelled Krasnopillia hromada six times over the course of the day. They fired 66 artillery shells (152 mm and 120 mm calibre) and 12 mortar-launched bombs on several border-adjacent villages of the hromada.

A car was damaged as a result of one of the Russian attacks on the hromada.

 

Russian forces also deployed tubed artillery to shell Nova Sloboda hromada, firing a total of 29 shells and damaging three grain warehouses, two tractors, three cars, an administrative building belonging to a local business and several power lines.

Vorozhba hromada was struck 30 times from 152 mm calibre artillery fired from the territory of Russia. Ten private homes and several power lines and gas pipelines were damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

The Russians deployed tubed artillery to shell Druzhba hromada (13 strikes), damaging a critical infrastructure facility and several power lines.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News