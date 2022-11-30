All Sections
Russian forces fire 150 projectiles on Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 00:58
Russian forces fire 150 projectiles on Sumy Oblast

On 29 November, Russian occupation forces fired 150 mortar bombs, shells and other projectiles on several hromadas situated near the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Zhyvytskyi said that the Russians shelled Krasnopillia hromada six times over the course of the day. They fired 66 artillery shells (152 mm and 120 mm calibre) and 12 mortar-launched bombs on several border-adjacent villages of the hromada.

A car was damaged as a result of one of the Russian attacks on the hromada.

 

Russian forces also deployed tubed artillery to shell Nova Sloboda hromada, firing a total of 29 shells and damaging three grain warehouses, two tractors, three cars, an administrative building belonging to a local business and several power lines.

Vorozhba hromada was struck 30 times from 152 mm calibre artillery fired from the territory of Russia. Ten private homes and several power lines and gas pipelines were damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

The Russians deployed tubed artillery to shell Druzhba hromada (13 strikes), damaging a critical infrastructure facility and several power lines.

Advertisement: