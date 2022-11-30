"It’s hot" in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Russians move hospital from Polohy to Mariupol

The Russian occupiers are transferring equipment from a hospital in the front-line town of Polohy to occupied Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, because "it's getting too hot" on the Zaporizhzhia front.



Source: Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "It's getting too hot for the occupiers on the Zaporizhzhia front. The Russians have decided to relocate a hospital from the temporarily occupied Polohy to Mariupol."

Details: As Fedorov states, local residents report that the occupiers are taking "everything that has survived" out of the hospital, and automatic and machine-gun fire can be heard in the vicinity of the town of Polohy.

PHOTO: Ivan Fedorov ON TELEGRAM

