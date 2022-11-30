All Sections
Russia bans protests near authority buildings and others

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 13:35

The Federation Council of the Russian Federation has approved a law on banning protests near the buildings of public authorities, churches, railway stations, and schools.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: In particular, protests will be prohibited in and in the vicinity of public authority buildings, areas where churches and other structures are located, airports, railway and car stations, ports, universities, schools, and hospitals.

In addition, the ban will extend to the territory near vital facilities, in particular those that ensure the functioning of electricity, heating, water, and gas networks.

Also, each oblast can introduce its own bans on meetings, protests, and demonstrations, if such a measure is "due to historical, cultural, other objective features of the subject of the Russian Federation."

Background:

Earlier, the relevant draft law was adopted by the State Duma in the first reading.

