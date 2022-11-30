All Sections
Russian ship armed with Kalibr cruise missiles on duty in Black Sea

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 30 November 2022, 13:09
As of Wednesday, 30 November, nine Russian ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, one of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total of eight missiles on board.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Details: According to the report, the Russian forces continue to control sea communications in the Sea of Azov, keeping one ship on combat duty.

There are nine Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including five Kalibr cruise missiles carriers, with a total of 76 missiles on board.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems on civilian vessels in the Sea of Azov.

