All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Security forces find Kyiv resident who "mined" President's Office

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 November 2022, 14:55

A supporter of the "Russian world" who claimed the building of the Office of the President of Ukraine had been mined was identified in Kyiv and has been informed of the allegations against him.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "A 51-year-old resident of Kyiv has been informed of the allegations for a knowingly false report about the preparation of an explosion of a building that ensures the activities of state authorities."

Details: On the evening of 28 November 2022, an unknown person reported to the special line of the National Police, "102", about the mining of the building of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Bankova Street in Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers quickly established the identity of the "miner" and detained him.

 

The man explained the reason for his act as dissatisfaction with the power outages.

At the place of residence of the suspect, who turned out to be a supporter of the "Russian world", were seized: a mobile phone with a SIM card, with which he made the false report about "mining", as well as communist symbols and St. George's ribbons.

 
 

The issue of selecting a preventive measure for the perpetrator is being reviewed. The involvement of the suspect in other offences is being checked.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The law provides from four to eight years of imprisonment as a punishment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News