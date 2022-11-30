Security forces find Kyiv resident who "mined" President's Office

A supporter of the "Russian world" who claimed the building of the Office of the President of Ukraine had been mined was identified in Kyiv and has been informed of the allegations against him.



Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "A 51-year-old resident of Kyiv has been informed of the allegations for a knowingly false report about the preparation of an explosion of a building that ensures the activities of state authorities."

Details: On the evening of 28 November 2022, an unknown person reported to the special line of the National Police, "102", about the mining of the building of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Bankova Street in Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers quickly established the identity of the "miner" and detained him.

The man explained the reason for his act as dissatisfaction with the power outages.

At the place of residence of the suspect, who turned out to be a supporter of the "Russian world", were seized: a mobile phone with a SIM card, with which he made the false report about "mining", as well as communist symbols and St. George's ribbons.

The issue of selecting a preventive measure for the perpetrator is being reviewed. The involvement of the suspect in other offences is being checked.

The law provides from four to eight years of imprisonment as a punishment.

