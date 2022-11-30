All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


By candlelight and flashlight: how children learn during blackouts

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 17:10

Yana Osadcha, staff writer at Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, 30 November 2022

Olena Buinevych, Head of the Department of Education of Odesa City Council, has posted photos of students doing their homework during blackouts.

The children are working by candlelight, with some using head torches.

Advertisement:

Another child is being helped by an adult who is holding a light as the student writes in an exercise book.

"Here it is, the invincibility of Odesa.  If our children are like this, then what are their parents like? We are frank. We are loud. Sometimes we are not happy about something. But for the sake of these hands that grip their pens tightly and search the internet to go to classes, we will move mountains and swim across seas," Olena Buinevych wrote.

 
 Lessons by flashlight
 
 Studying during blackouts
 
 With help, it's more fun
 
 Homework has to be done!
 
 Sometimes you can even study like this
 
Learning brings light, even without light

Earlier, it was reported that Anna, a primary school teacher in Kharkiv, had lived in a metro station for three weeks and had to work on the platform. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: