By candlelight and flashlight: how children learn during blackouts

Yana Osadcha, staff writer at Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, 30 November 2022

Olena Buinevych, Head of the Department of Education of Odesa City Council, has posted photos of students doing their homework during blackouts.

The children are working by candlelight, with some using head torches.

Another child is being helped by an adult who is holding a light as the student writes in an exercise book.

"Here it is, the invincibility of Odesa. If our children are like this, then what are their parents like? We are frank. We are loud. Sometimes we are not happy about something. But for the sake of these hands that grip their pens tightly and search the internet to go to classes, we will move mountains and swim across seas," Olena Buinevych wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that Anna, a primary school teacher in Kharkiv, had lived in a metro station for three weeks and had to work on the platform.

