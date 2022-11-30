All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


By candlelight and flashlight: how children learn during blackouts

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 18:10

Yana Osadcha, staff writer at Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, 30 November 2022

Olena Buinevych, Head of the Department of Education of Odesa City Council, has posted photos of students doing their homework during blackouts.

The children are working by candlelight, with some using head torches.

Another child is being helped by an adult who is holding a light as the student writes in an exercise book.

"Here it is, the invincibility of Odesa.  If our children are like this, then what are their parents like? We are frank. We are loud. Sometimes we are not happy about something. But for the sake of these hands that grip their pens tightly and search the internet to go to classes, we will move mountains and swim across seas," Olena Buinevych wrote.

 
 Lessons by flashlight
 
 Studying during blackouts
 
 With help, it's more fun
 
 Homework has to be done!
 
 Sometimes you can even study like this
 
Learning brings light, even without light

Earlier, it was reported that Anna, a primary school teacher in Kharkiv, had lived in a metro station for three weeks and had to work on the platform. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News