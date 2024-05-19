All Sections
Russian minesweeper Kovrovets destroyed overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 19 May 2024, 11:33
Russian minesweeper Kovrovets destroyed overnight
Kovrovets naval minesweeper in occupied Sevastopol in 2015. Photo: Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

Ukraine's Defence Forces destroyed the Kovrovets, a Project 266-M naval minesweeper belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, on the night of 18-19 May.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Details: The Ukrainian Navy together with its brothers-in-arms destroyed the vessel.

For reference: A minesweeper is a special-purpose vessel tasked with searching for, detecting, and destroying naval mines and guiding ships through minefields.

The destroyed ship had been modified and differed from its Soviet predecessors in having more advanced mine detection and destruction equipment and a lower acoustic field.

It was 61 metres long and had a crew of almost 70 sailors.

Subjects: ships
