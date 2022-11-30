Zelenskyy calls meeting of staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: more powerful countermeasure against occupiers is being prepared

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, reported in a video address that he had convened a meeting of the Commander-in-Chief’s staff.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Today I held another meeting of the staff [of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief -ed.]. The main issues were the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Crimea, frontline territories and our national border."

Details: The President stated that during the meeting, the occupiers’ intentions were analysed. "We are preparing a countermeasure, an even more powerful one than now", he emphasised.

The issues of supplying new military equipment and ammunition as well as providing soldiers with what they need were also discussed.

