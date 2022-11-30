All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy calls meeting of staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: more powerful countermeasure against occupiers is being prepared

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 30 November 2022, 21:39
Zelenskyy calls meeting of staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: more powerful countermeasure against occupiers is being prepared

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, reported in a video address that he had convened a meeting of the Commander-in-Chief’s staff.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Today I held another meeting of the staff [of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief -ed.]. The main issues were the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Crimea, frontline territories and our national border."

Advertisement:

Details: The President stated that during the meeting, the occupiers’ intentions were analysed. "We are preparing a countermeasure, an even more powerful one than now", he emphasised.

The issues of supplying new military equipment and ammunition as well as providing soldiers with what they need were also discussed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: